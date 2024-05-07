Crypto news: AC Milan sign new iGaming partnership with Crypto TG.Casino

(MENAFN- clickoutmedia) Press Release: The crypto casino platform becomes the Official Regional iGaming Partner of the Rossoneri in Europe.

7 May, 2024 – AC Milan and TG.Casino are delighted to announce a new partnership, which sees the crypto casino platform become the Official Regional iGaming Partner of the Rossoneri in Europe.

This new collaboration between two frontrunners in their own fields offers a great opportunity to create something new and innovative. This partnership demonstrates the platform’s intent to take on and beat the iGaming competition to become the ultimate destination for all ambitious players. The deal catapults TG.Casino into the top ranks of GameFi by bringing the brand into the living rooms and onto the mobiles of tens of millions of consumers all over Europe.

Thanks to this new partnership, $TGC token holders will have the chance to win lots of experiences offered by the Rossoneri club. From visits to the Milanello training centre to winning official AC Milan jerseys and VIP access at the San Siro stadium, football fans will have the chance to enjoy unique and exclusive experiences.

The new partnership provides AC Milan with a new fan engagement tool, creating bespoke experiences, which aim to give them more access, and bring them even closer to their beloved Club.







