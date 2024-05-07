Report unveils communication barriers hindering cybersecurity efforts

(MENAFN) Dynatrace, a leading provider of unified monitoring and security solutions, recently released its annual survey titled "The State of Application Security in 2024," shedding light on the challenges faced by chief information security officers (CISOs) worldwide. The report highlights internal communication barriers within organizations that impede effective cybersecurity threat mitigation strategies.



According to the findings, CISOs in the Middle East encounter similar challenges to their global counterparts when it comes to aligning security teams with executive leadership. This lack of alignment results in gaps in the organization's understanding of cyber risks, posing significant challenges to overall security posture.



Dynatrace's report delves into these communication gaps, aiming to uncover insights into how a unified approach to observability and security can foster enhanced collaboration among teams and mitigate risk exposure. The survey, which included responses from 1,300 senior IT officials in the Middle East, underscores the importance of addressing internal communication barriers to bolster cybersecurity resilience in organizations.



By identifying and addressing these communication challenges, organizations can better align security priorities with business objectives, fostering a culture of collaboration and proactive risk management. The insights provided by Dynatrace's report serve as a valuable resource for organizations seeking to enhance their cybersecurity posture and mitigate the evolving threat landscape effectively.

MENAFN07052024000045015682ID1108183577