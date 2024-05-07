India Win Four Gold, Two Bronze Medals In Asian Open Pickleball C'ship In Vietnam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Indian team ended its campaign in the Asian Open Pickleball Championship Vietnam 2024 with four gold and two bronze medals, the All-India Pickleball Association (AIPA) informed here on Tuesday. With a strong contingent of 35 individuals, AIPA played a pivotal role in supporting and nurturing India's talent on the international stage.

In the highly competitive team event, featuring two men's doubles, one mixed doubles, and one women's doubles match, Team India showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, securing the gold medal and reinforcing their dominance in the sport.

In the mixed doubles intermediate 35+ category, Sachin Pahwa and Priyanka Chhabra demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination, clinching the gold medal after a thrilling battle against Ruben Hellberg and Chitlada Hemasee with a score of 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, the AIPA informed in a release on Tuesday.

Continuing the winning streak, Isha Lakhani and Pei Chuan Kao emerged victorious in the women's doubles open category, capturing the gold medal with a commanding performance against Dang Kim Ngan and Tyak K, securing a resounding victory with a score of 15-7 and 15-3.

In the men's doubles event, Aniket Patel and Rohit Patil displayed exceptional grit and skill, overcoming Nik Alessandro Isagan and Lester Ga in a hard-fought match to claim the gold medal. Despite facing adversity, Aniket and Rohit rallied back after losing the first set, ultimately triumphing with a final score of 5-11, 11-6, and 11-8.

Vijay Menon showcased his prowess in the men's singles advance 35+ category, securing a bronze medal by defeating Yu Hsuan Cher, while Priyanka Chhabra added to her accolades by winning bronze in women's singles intermediate 35+ category, defeating Marissa Phongsirikul.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of All India Pickleball Association, expressed his elation, stating, "I am very happy with Team India's performance. Our focus at AIPA is to ensure that more players take up the game, leading to the emergence of more champions from India."

Priyanka Chhabra, reflecting on her achievements, expressed gratitude to her partner and AIPA, stating, "I am thrilled with my two medals and would like to thank my partner and AIPA for this opportunity. I am committed to continual improvement and aiming for even greater success."