Border crossings increase during China's Labor Day holiday

(MENAFN) During this year's five-day Labor Day holiday, China experienced a notable surge in incoming and outgoing border crossings, with approximately 8.46 million movements recorded, marking a substantial increase of 35.1 percent compared to the same period last year. This data was reported by the Chinese National Immigration Administration in a statement conveyed through China Central Channel on Monday.



The statement highlighted that May 3 witnessed the peak of cross-border movement, with a staggering 1.801 million movements recorded in a single day. Further analysis revealed that mainland residents accounted for approximately 4.768 million border crossings during the holiday period, reflecting a robust increase of 38 percent compared to 2022. Meanwhile, residents of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan collectively recorded around 2.919 million movements, representing a notable uptick of 20.8 percent from the previous year. Additionally, the number of border crossings by foreigners surged significantly, reaching 779 thousand movements, marking an impressive increase of 98.7 percent.



This surge in border crossings during the Labor Day holiday underscores the resilience and dynamism of China's travel landscape, despite ongoing global challenges and uncertainties. The substantial increase in both domestic and international movements reflects a renewed enthusiasm for travel and underscores China's role as a key hub for regional connectivity. The data provided by the Chinese National Immigration Administration offers valuable insights into travel trends and underscores the importance of continued monitoring and management of border crossings to ensure the safety and efficiency of travel operations.



