China’s car rental sector sees 90 percent surge as tourism thrives

(MENAFN) China's car rental sector is witnessing a remarkable surge, propelled by the burgeoning trend of self-driving tours within the flourishing tourism landscape. CAR Inc., a prominent domestic car rental service provider, has reported a notable uptick in bookings, with an impressive 90 percent of its vehicle fleet being leased by customers during the peak of the recent five-day May Day holiday, which concluded on Sunday.



This surge in demand for car rentals mirrors the heightened travel activity observed during the holiday period, characterized by an estimated 1.36 billion intercity trips, with over 80 percent of these journeys being undertaken by road, as reported by the Ministry of Transport.



Data from CAR Inc. also sheds light on evolving consumer preferences, indicating a growing inclination towards exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations among travelers. Notably, smaller cities, such as the picturesque Yuyao in Zhejiang Province, have emerged as hotspots for car rental activity, reflecting a desire for unique and immersive travel experiences.



The popularity of car rental services is particularly pronounced among younger demographics, with over 60 percent of CAR Inc.'s clientele being born in or after the 1990s. This demographic cohort is driving demand for new energy vehicles, with the supply of such vehicles doubling during the holiday period to cater to the preferences of young drivers.



Overall, the surge in car rental bookings underscores the evolving dynamics of travel preferences in China, with consumers increasingly seeking flexibility, autonomy, and authentic experiences as they explore the diverse landscapes and cultural riches of the country. As the trend towards self-driving tours continues to gain momentum, the car rental industry is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating seamless and memorable travel experiences for Chinese tourists nationwide.

MENAFN07052024000045015839ID1108183522