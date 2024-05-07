China’s Hubei commits to advancing high-quality development

(MENAFN) Hubei Province, situated in central China, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the high-quality development of the country's central region, pledging to implement a series of strategic initiatives aimed at driving economic growth, scientific innovation, openness, and environmental sustainability. Wang Zhonglin, the governor of Hubei, outlined these measures during a press conference convened by the State Council Information Office in Beijing.



According to Wang, Hubei Province will focus on consolidating and enhancing its economic momentum while simultaneously prioritizing the quality and efficiency of economic activities. To achieve this, the province plans to foster greater integration between technological innovation and industrial development, with a particular emphasis on promoting application-oriented innovation. Additionally, efforts will be accelerated to establish Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei, as a nationally recognized innovation hub.



In terms of infrastructure development, Hubei aims to optimize key transportation networks such as the Ezhou Huahu Airport and China-Europe freight trains, leveraging them to enhance connectivity and facilitate trade. Moreover, the province seeks to bolster its position as an open and competitive inland hub by maximizing the utilization of platforms like the Hubei free trade zone and international industrial parks.



Recognizing the imperative of environmental conservation and green development, Hubei Province is committed to implementing established plans for protecting the Yangtze River and advancing sustainable practices. This includes initiatives to enhance green development and promote ecological conservation measures throughout the region.



Overall, Hubei's strategic vision encompasses a multifaceted approach aimed at propelling the province towards sustainable growth, technological advancement, and enhanced competitiveness within the broader context of central China's development agenda. Through concerted efforts and targeted interventions, Hubei endeavors to solidify its position as a key driver of progress and prosperity in the heartland of the nation.

