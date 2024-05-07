China’s stocks end Tuesday’s session with varied results

(MENAFN) Tuesday saw a diverse performance in Chinese stocks, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edging up by 0.22 percent to reach 3,147.74 points, indicating a moderate gain. Conversely, the Shenzhen Component Index experienced a slight dip of 0.08 percent, closing at 9,770.94 points. Despite this mixed outcome, the combined turnover of stocks traded under these indices amounted to 968.69 billion yuan (equivalent to approximately 136.4 billion U.S. dollars), marking a decrease from the previous trading session's turnover of 1.1 trillion yuan.



The day's trading activities highlighted varying trends across different sectors. Notably, shares linked to national defense and military industries surged, contributing to the upward movement of the Shanghai Composite Index. In contrast, sectors such as education and home appliances witnessed declines, exerting downward pressure on market performance.



Meanwhile, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China's Nasdaq-style board featuring growth-oriented enterprises, experienced a marginal decrease of 0.14 percent, ultimately closing at 1,892.54 points. This subdued performance in the ChiNext Index mirrored the broader market sentiment, reflecting a nuanced interplay of gains and losses among different sectors and indices throughout the trading day.



Overall, the day's trading session underscored the dynamic nature of the Chinese stock market, characterized by a mix of positive and negative movements across various sectors. Investors navigated through shifting market dynamics, responding to sector-specific developments and broader economic trends as they assessed investment opportunities within the Chinese equities market.

