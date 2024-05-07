Turkish, Algerian aviation authorities enlarge flight opportunities with new agreement

(MENAFN) The Turkish General Directorate of Civil Aviation made an announcement via social media, indicating a significant development in air travel between Turkey and Algeria. According to the statement, Kemal Yuksek, the Director General of Civil Aviation for Turkey, and his Algerian counterpart, Hakim Qanun, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing aviation ties between the two nations.



This memorandum is poised to bring about a notable increase in weekly flights connecting Turkey and Algeria. Specifically, the current limit of 35 weekly flights will surge to 80, marking a substantial expansion in air connectivity. However, specific details regarding the implementation timeline of this agreement were not disclosed in the statement.



A crucial aspect highlighted in the announcement is the removal of restrictions on flight destinations between Turkey and Algeria. This implies that airlines operating between the two countries will now have greater flexibility in choosing their routes, potentially opening up new avenues for travel and trade.



The statement underscored the optimism surrounding the MoU, expressing hopes that it would foster stronger bilateral relations between Turkey and Algeria. Additionally, it emphasized the potential benefits this agreement could bring to airlines operating within this expanded framework, hinting at enhanced opportunities for growth and collaboration in the aviation sector. Overall, this development signifies a significant step towards bolstering air travel between Turkey and Algeria, paving the way for increased connectivity and cooperation in the future.

