African Union commits to upholding security progress in Somalia before troop withdrawal

(MENAFN) A top-level delegation from the African Union Commission has concluded its evaluation visit to Somalia, pledging to uphold the progress made in stabilizing the country thus far, as preparations are made for the withdrawal of AU peacekeeping forces. Led by Cheick Dembele, the head of the Peace Support Operations Division, the delegation affirmed its commitment to ensuring that Somalia does not experience a security vacuum upon the departure of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in December.



"We have to make it in a professional and organized manner so that there is no security vacuum and the gains earned during the 17 years of presence are not lost," Dembele's statement was issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Sunday evening.



According to the statement, a tripartite committee comprising ATMIS, the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), and the Somali government will oversee the seamless transfer of security responsibilities to Somali security forces. The purpose of the delegation's visit was to conduct a strategic assessment aimed at outlining the modalities for this transition and the establishment of a post-ATMIS African Union-led peace support operation.



The delegation is tasked with submitting a comprehensive assessment and planning report to the AU Peace and Security Council. This report will outline the framework for the post-ATMIS security arrangement, ensuring a coordinated and effective transition process.



"The Peace and Security Council will meet to consider the report of our mission with a strategic concept of operations to ensure a smooth takeover of the new mission devoid of disconnect between ATMIS and post-ATMIS security arrangements," Dembele stated.

