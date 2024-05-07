Putin Says Russia Bound To Achieve Goals In Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia will overcome all obstacles and achieve its goals in development, Vladimir Putin said Tuesday when he was sworn in as Russian president.

Putin secured 87.28 percent of the vote in the 2024 Russian presidential election, which took place from March 15 to 17.

"We must ensure the reliable continuity in the development of the country for decades to come, raise and educate young generations, who will strengthen Russia's power and develop our statehood, which is based on interethnic harmony, and on the preservation of the traditions of all peoples living in Russia," the president said in his speech at an inauguration ceremony, according to the Kremlin.

"I will do everything necessary, everything in my power to justify your trust," Putin said while addressing the nation.

"We are a united and great people, and together we will overcome all obstacles, and turn all our plans into reality. Together, we will win," Putin said.

Putin first served as the prime minister of Russia in 1999 and then became acting president. He was elected president of Russia on March 26, 2000 and re-elected for a second term on March 14, 2004. From 2008 to 2012, he served as prime minister.

He secured an overwhelming victory in the 2012 presidential election and was re-elected in 2018 for another six-year term.