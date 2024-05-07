Agreements Signed To Implement Royal Initiative Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the committee to follow up on the implementation of His Majesty the King's initiatives, Tuesday oversaw the signing of two agreements to implement Royal Initiative projects.The implementation of the Royal Initiatives projects is to achieve sustainable societal and economic development, and enhance cooperation and partnership between the public and private sectors and civil society institutions.The first agreement concerns launching the Royal Initiative for Agricultural Projects in the Jordanian Badia, whose first projects will be in the Northern Badia's Ghadeer Al-Abd region, which will be launched in partnership between the Hashemite Fund for Development of the Jordanian Badia and Al-Haq Commercial Foundation.Under the agreement, which was inked by HH Princess Basma bint Ali, Chairperson of the board of the Hashemite Fund for Development of the Jordanian Badia, and Al-Haq Foundation director Sufyan Al-Manasir, an agricultural project will be launched to produce a variety of crops that suit the climate of the region.Issawi said the initiative aims to improve the standard of living in the Badia and create job opportunities for young people to improve their conditions and income as well as enhance food security at the national level.HH reaffirmed the Fund's commitment to enabling the local community in the Northern Badia to benefit from the agricultural units of the project.The second agreement aims to rehabilitate and expand the Arab Bank Park and the establishment of a public library for the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation in Zarqa Governorate, which is implemented in partnership between the Arab Bank, the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, and the Zarqa Municipality.