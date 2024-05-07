Cabinet Approves Amended 2024 Administrative Divisions Bylaw

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved an amended Administrative Divisions Bylaw for the year 2024.The system aims to create districts in some Jordanian governorates due to their population density and geographical distance from the governorate's center and enhance level of services in those areas and distribute them fairly.Under the amended bylaw, West Irbid District will be established in northern Irbid governorate, Al Mi'rad District in Jerash governorate, as well as Balama' District in central Mafraq governorate, while Mo'ab District in southern Karak governorate will be upgraded to two separate districts.The Council of Ministers also approved a bylaw to launch Berin Municipal Court for the year 2024 to meet the municipality's need to try crimes within its borders, based on provisions of Article (3) of Municipal Courts Formation Law No. (53) of 2006, which requires issuance of a special regulation for each municipal court.