Armed Forces Dispatch Food Aid Convoy To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces, in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, dispatched a convoy of food aid to the Gaza Strip, in collaboration with the World Food Program and various international charity groups.Comprising 35 trucks, the convoy transported essential food parcels destined for distribution among Gazan residents through local partner associations and organizations.Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, highlighted reports from official sources in Gaza, indicating a dire shortage of food supplies and expressing deep concern over the situation.He stressed the urgent need to augment the volume of food supplies reaching Gaza and their distribution to families, underscoring close coordination with local authorities to ensure widespread coverage, particularly in northern Gaza.Shibli outlined that a total of 1,280 land trucks and 57 flights via El Arish have entered Gaza to date, along with 92 Jordanian airdrops and 231 coordinated with allied nations.He emphasized the continuous acceptance of monetary contributions via the El Etihad Bank account (JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), electronic wallets, Click JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom and the official website ().