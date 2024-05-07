Lucid Group confronts investor concerns as demand for EVs slows

(MENAFN) Luxury electric car manufacturer Lucid Group is navigating challenges amid a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, prompting a decline of approximately 9 percent in its shares during after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's outlook, coupled with the late-day dip in its stock price, underscores potential risks for investors amidst evolving market dynamics characterized by tepid demand and intensified global competition within the electric vehicle sector.



Lucid Group's interim chief financial officer, Jagan Dhingra, revealed plans for increased capital spending this year, highlighting strategic investments aimed at enhancing production capacity and expanding manufacturing capabilities. Dhingra outlined initiatives to bolster the company's factory in Arizona, transitioning from an installed production capacity of 30,000 vehicles to 90,000. Additionally, Lucid is allocating resources towards the construction of a new factory in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its commitment to future growth and expansion.



Anticipating the launch of its Gravity SUV later this year, Lucid projects capital expenditures to reach USD1.5 billion in 2024, a significant increase from USD910.6 million recorded in the previous year. Despite these ambitious investment plans, the company reaffirmed its annual production forecasts, which fell below Wall Street targets. Lucid aims to produce 9,000 cars in 2022, compared to the 8,428 units manufactured in the previous year. However, this projection falls short of analysts' expectations, with seven analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha forecasting an average production of 12,677 units in 2024.



The discrepancy between Lucid's production forecasts and analyst expectations underscores the uncertainty surrounding the company's ability to meet market demand amidst a shifting landscape. As the electric vehicle market matures and competition intensifies, investors remain cautious, closely monitoring Lucid Group's performance and strategic initiatives to navigate the evolving industry landscape and sustain long-term growth.

