Europe Being Flooded With Russian Disinformation, Manipulation - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe realizes the threat coming from Russia, which is operating within and beyond the EU to seize control over the European continent. By opposing Russia, the EU defends itself – and Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this during the European Economic Congress in Katowice, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

What Ukrainian soldiers are fighting for today also concerns the EU, she stressed, adding that this war is about altering borders in Europe and destroying Ukraine's independence. She noted that this Russian war is also the one being waged against the EU and the entire international system based on certain principles, von der Leyen emphasized.

She emphasized that Putin seeks to revisit empires and authoritarianism, seeking to dominate the continent. This no theoretical threat, the EC president stressed, adding that the Russian leader has openly declared it as his goal. She admitted that Poland knows best about this threat so Brussels should heed to Warsaw's warnings.

Von der Leyen emphasized that Europe is currently being flooded with disinformation and manipulation from Russia, which the Kremlin thinks would contribute to the weakening of support for Ukraine. In recent weeks, multiple cyberattacks were reported, as well as disinformation campaigns and other hybrid attacks, along with long-term espionage campaigns directed against EU nations.

The goal of all these attacks, the EC president believes, is to sow discord in European societies, which involves malign actions from within and attacks on borders. Solidarity is critical to tackle these threats, she reiterated.

Von der Leyen assured that Europe will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that in case of being re-elected, she will appoint the European Commissioner for Defense Affairs. The commissioner's task will be to support and develop the most modern defense industry, to present a white paper on the extent to which Europe is ready to defend and protect itself against external aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the key topic to be discussed today by European government officials during the EU Foreign Affairs Council (on Development) in Brussels will be the recovery plan for Ukraine, which was presented by the Ukrainian government as part of the implementation of the multi-year EU aid package for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027.

Photo: PTPW