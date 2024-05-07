France Condemns Russia's Intimidation Efforts, Vows Continued Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French diplomacy branded the actions by Russian authorities as manipulation and intimidation after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French ambassador.

That's according to an official statement by MFA France , Ukrinform reports.

"France notes that diplomatic channels are once again being used for manipulation and intimidation," the statement reads.

"The Russian ministry is once again resorting to shifting responsibility, trying to accuse Western nations of threatening Russia, although Russia has been waging a war of aggression in Ukraine for more than two years in violation of international law and continues its aggressive maneuvers to destabilize European countries, including through cyberattacks and hybrid activities," diplomats state.



France "will continue to support Ukraine in the long term as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russian aggression," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated.

Earlier, Russia summoned the French ambassador, Pierre Levy, to condemn the "provocative" policy by Paris regarding the conflict in Ukraine. In the Russian diplomatic office, he was handed a note about the militant rhetoric voiced by the French authorities, which Russia claims leads to the escalation.

France also refuted media claims that its Foreign Legion troops have allegedly already been deployed in Ukraine.