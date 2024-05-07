Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, arrived inAzerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian President at theHeydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the nationalflags of the two countries.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was welcomed by Yagub Eyyubov,Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister, Yalchin Rafiyev, DeputyForeign Minister and other officials.
