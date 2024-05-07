ADA University Represents Azerbaijan In World Programming Championships In Egypt

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The Azerbaijani team comprised of ADA University's School of ITand Engineering students Ulvi Aslanlı, Ibrahim Taghizade, andAykhan Aghayev attended the finals of the International CollegiateProgramming Contest (ICPC 46- ICPC 47) held in Egypt on April14-19, Azernews reports.

The uniqueness of this year's competition is organizing the ICPC46 and ICPC 47 simultaneously as the pandemic restrictions did notallow to host of ICPC 46 in 2022.

A team from Azerbaijan led by ADA University faculty membersFuad Hajiyev and Mykhailo Medvedev reached the final stage due tothe result achieved in the super-region semi-final, which tookplace in early July 2022. It is the first case in this competitionhistory that the Azerbaijani team reached the final stage. Havingcompeted with 254 teams from 170 universities, the Azerbaijani teamsolved 4 problems. Worth mentioning that besides participating inICPC finals, the ADA University team took part in the HuaweiChallenge which was held as a side event of the ICPC46-47. The teamsecured 136th place by competing with 247 teams in the HuaweiChallenge.

Additionally, the ADA University faculty member and head of theADA University delegation, Fuad Hajiyev participated as the ChiefJudge of the Azerbaijan region in the annual meetings of ICPCregional representatives together with the Director of theAzerbaijan region Etibar Seyidzadeh and the Technical Director RaufSuleymanli.

Fuad Hajiyev mentioned:“The achievement of the ADA Universityteam is an accomplishment of the Azerbaijani programmingcommunity”.

The trip of the Azerbaijani delegation to the final wassupported by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA)within the Technest project.

Note that the International Collegiate Programming Contest(ICPC) has been held regularly since 1977. More than 50,000students (nearly 16,000 teams) from 3,000+ prestigious universitiesin over 100 countries participate in the qualifying stages of thecompetition each year.

Teams from Azerbaijani universities have been participating inthis competition since 2000 year.