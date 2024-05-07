Karnataka Records 66.05 Pc Voting, Chikkodi Tops With 72.75 Pc (2Nd Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 66.05 per cent voting for its remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats, where polling was held in the fifth round of the General Elections, as of 5 p.m., officials said.

The Chikkodi parliamentary seat, which witnessed a tough fight between BJP's Annasaheb Jolle and Priyanka Jarkiholi, the daughter of state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, recorded the highest voting at 72.75 per cent at 5 p.m., against 59.69 per cent by 3 p.m.

The Kalaburagi seat from where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting, recorded 57.20 per cent voting, the lowest in the state so far. He faces sitting MP Umesh Jadhav of the BJP.

The high-profile Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, from where former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra faces late CM S Bangarappa's daughter Geetha Shivarajkumar and expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, recorded 72.07 per cent voting, against 57.96 per cent till 3 p.m., 44.98 per cent till 1 p.m., 27.22 per cent till 11 a.m. and 11.39 per cent till 9 a.m..

Uttara Kannada Parliamentary seat registered a voter turnout of 69.57 per cent. Former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri of the BJP faces Congress candidate Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar here.

Another high-profile parliamentary seat Dharwad from where Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is contesting against Congress poll debutant Vinod Asuti had seen 67.15 per cent voting, up from 55 per cent at 3 p.m. and 40.61 per cent by 1 p.m.

The Haveri and Belagavi constituencies, from where former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, respectively, are the BJP candidates, logged 71.90 per cent and 65.67 per cent turnout.

Ballary Lok Sabha seat saw 68.94 per cent polling, Bagalkot 65.55 per cent, Bijapur 60.95 per cent, Raichur 59.48 per cent, Bidar 60.17 per cent, Koppal 66.05 per cent, and Davanagere 70.90 per cent.

The bye-election for the Shorapur Assembly constituency in Yadgir District, also being held simultaneously, recorded 66.72 per cent turnout.

The BJP has fielded Raju Gowda aka Narasimha Naik as its candidate and Raja Venugopal Naik is the Congress candidate. The bye-election is being held following the death of the Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.