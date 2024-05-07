Disney streaming unit achieves profitability sooner than expected

(MENAFN) Walt Disney Co's digital entertainment streaming division achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday as it reported profits for the first time, exceeding expectations by two quarters and prompting an upward revision of its annual earnings per share forecast. The company attributed this success to the effective implementation of its turnaround strategies, signaling that its concerted efforts are yielding tangible results.



During the period spanning January to March, which marked the second quarter of its fiscal year, Disney's direct-to-consumer services, encompassing platforms such as Disney+ and Hulu, recorded a remarkable operating income of USD47 million. This stands in stark contrast to the previous year's losses of USD587 million, underscoring the substantial progress made within this segment. However, the entirety of the live broadcast operations, inclusive of ESPN+, incurred losses amounting to USD18 million, a notable improvement from the USD659 million losses reported in the same period last year.



Despite this positive development, Disney's shares experienced a slight dip of 1.7 percent during pre-market trading sessions, reflecting a nuanced response from investors. Nonetheless, entertainment broadcast revenues, excluding ESPN+, witnessed a notable uptick of 13 percent in the second quarter, reaching USD5.64 billion, signaling robust growth in this segment.



The impressive performance of Disney's streaming services was further underscored by a surge in subscriber numbers. Disney Plus witnessed an increase of over 6 million subscribers in the second quarter, reaching a global customer base of 117.6 million. Similarly, Hulu experienced a 1 percent rise in its subscriber base, totaling 50.2 million, while ESPN saw a slight decline of 2 percent, with 24.8 million subscribers. These figures highlight the continued traction and growing popularity of Disney's streaming platforms among audiences worldwide, further solidifying its position in the competitive digital entertainment landscape.

