Millions Of Indians Vote In Third Phase Of General Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DEHLI, May 7 (KUNA) -- Millions of Indians are voting on Tuesday in the third phase of the largest General Elections in the world, more than 170 million are eligible to vote in 93 Constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories.

The general elections have seven phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha (the Indian Parliament), the remaining four phases will continue until June 1st and results would come out June 4th.

The third polling phase is taking place in 26 constituencies in Gujarat, 14 in Karanataka, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four in Assam and West Bengal, two in Goa, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

The ruling coalition under the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the main contestant, while the INDIA alliance led by the opposition Indian National Congress, which ruled the country for decades, is giving a tough competition.

Modi's party is increasingly facing several challenges due to price rises of essential commodities including oil and gas, rampant unemployment, exorbitant tax, farmers protests, autocratic behavior, suppression of opposition and communal tension. (end)

