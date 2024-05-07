Saudi FM, Russian Counterpart Discuss Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, received Tuesday a telephone call from his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. In a statement, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of mutual interest. (end) as

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.