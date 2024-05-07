               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi FM, Russian Counterpart Discuss Ties


5/7/2024 9:13:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, received Tuesday a telephone call from his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
In a statement, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of mutual interest. (end)
as





MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108183256


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search