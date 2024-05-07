Inflation to ease further in Egypt in April, continuing downward trend

(MENAFN) According to a Reuters poll conducted on Tuesday, inflation in Egypt is anticipated to decelerate for the second consecutive month in April, extending a trend that has persisted for the majority of months since September of the previous year. The decline in inflation comes on the heels of the implementation of austerity measures in March, which were part of an eight-billion-dollar financial assistance package agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Egypt sought to stabilize its financial resources.



These measures, which included increases in fuel prices, adjustments to interest rates, and allowing the Egyptian pound to depreciate after a prolonged period of foreign currency shortages, were aimed at bolstering the country's economic resilience. Government officials have underscored the importance of reducing the inflation rate as a key policy priority in this endeavor.



Based on the projections of 17 analysts, it is forecasted that annual inflation in Egyptian urban centers will ease to 32.8 percent in April from 33.3 percent in March. This downward trajectory follows a notable peak in September, when inflation reached an unprecedented 38 percent, signaling a gradual improvement in economic stability. However, there was an unexpected acceleration in inflation in February, underscoring the inherent volatility in economic indicators.



Carla Slim of Standard Chartered noted in her analysis that they anticipate the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April to decrease to 32.1 percent year-on-year, down from 33.3 percent previously. Moreover, she expressed confidence in the sustained downward trend in inflation in Egypt, projecting that annual inflation could potentially drop to 25 percent by the conclusion of the fiscal year 2023-2024, which ends in June 2024. These forecasts offer cautious optimism for Egypt's economic outlook, signaling progress towards achieving greater stability and resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

