BP's Q1 profit falls amid lower energy prices, refinery disruptions

(MENAFN) British oil giant BP faced a significant decline in profits during the first quarter of the year, reporting a 40 percent annual decrease to approximately USD2.7 billion. Despite an increase in oil and gas production, the company struggled against the backdrop of lower energy prices and disruptions at a refinery in the United States. This disappointing financial performance fell short of analysts' expectations, who had anticipated profits of around USD2.9 billion.



Comparatively, BP's profits in the same period last year stood at USD4.96 billion, highlighting the stark contrast in earnings. The downward trajectory continued from the previous quarter, where profits amounted to USD2.99 billion. However, despite these challenges, the London-based company opted to maintain its dividend at 7.27 cents per share and uphold its stock purchase program at USD1.75 billion over the next three months, aligning with the strategy employed in the previous quarter.



Amidst the financial downturn, BP's net debt witnessed a notable increase, surpassing USD3 billion to reach approximately USD24 billion by the end of the first quarter. In response to these challenges, the company outlined plans to further streamline operations and reduce costs in the medium term. CEO Murray Auchincloss emphasized a commitment to simplifying and reducing complexity across BP, with a targeted cash cost savings of at least USD2 billion by the end of 2026. These efforts come in conjunction with recent organizational changes aimed at enhancing efficiency and resilience in a volatile market landscape.

