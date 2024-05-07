German exports surge amid robust demand from US, China, while industrial orders decline

(MENAFN) In March, German exports experienced a notable resurgence, buoyed by robust demand for goods from key markets such as the United States and China. Despite initial concerns surrounding the pace of economic recovery, the Federal Statistics Office reported a 0.9 percent increase in exports compared to the previous month, surpassing analysts' expectations. This positive momentum follows a dip in exports in revised February data, which had prompted warnings from the German Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade, and Services regarding the potential impacts of reduced competitiveness and escalating protectionist measures on the export-driven economy.



The resurgence in March exports was largely propelled by heightened demand from the United States and China, with increases of 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. While this uptick in trade activity offered a glimmer of optimism, the economic outlook remained somewhat uncertain due to an unexpected decline in industrial orders. Contrary to expectations for growth, the statistics office reported a 0.4 percent month-on-month decrease in industrial orders for March, underscoring the complex dynamics at play within the German economy.



Meanwhile, import figures also saw a modest uptick, rising by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis following a notable 3 percent increase in revised February data. Despite the challenges posed by fluctuating trade dynamics, Germany managed to maintain a healthy trade balance, achieving a surplus of 22.3 billion euros in March. This surpassed expectations and represented an increase from the previous month's surplus of 21.4 billion euros, highlighting the resilience of Germany's export-oriented economy amidst evolving global market conditions.

