Global Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global market for Neuroendocrine Carcinoma was valued at $ 1.56 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 8.80 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.96% from 2022 to 2030.

Cancers that originate in specialised cells known as neuroendocrine cells might be referred to as neuroendocrine tumours. These cells have characteristics that are equivalent to those of nerve cells and cells that produce hormones. These tumours are able to develop in any part of the body. This illness can be deadly if it is not caught and treated in its early stages. Therefore, getting an accurate diagnosis as soon as possible and beginning therapy as soon as possible are both extremely important factors that need to be taken into account. There are a lot of companies competing in the market for neuroendocrine carcinoma, and a lot of those companies are trying to produce goods and methods that can assist in the early identification of neuroendocrine carcinoma. Due to this, the market for neuroendocrine carcinoma may have growth that is encouraging in the future.

There are several primary factors that are contributing to the expansion of the neuroendocrine carcinoma treatment market. These factors include an increasing incidence rate of cancer disease, an increasing rate of product approval, the incorporation of artificial intelligence for treating and diagnosing disease, and awareness campaigns by governments for early detection.

Market Dynamics

The market for treating neuroendocrine tumours is anticipated to rise as a result of the development of new medications

There is more than one approach that may be used to treat cancer. When it comes to treating neuroendocrine tumours, targeted therapy is quickly becoming one of the most popular therapeutic choices. Targeted therapy is a strategy that has proven to be successful in the treatment of several malignancies Because of this the utilisation of targeted NET treatments would expand throughout the course of the forecast period, which is further anticipated to drive the expansion of the market. Even while somatostatins are successful in treating certain kinds of pituitary tumours, it is anticipated that regulatory authorization for NET would further drive its investigation as a combination therapy with targeted medications. Another somatostatin analogue being investigated for use in the treatment of NET is called pasireotide. Because of their efficacy in the long-term management of the condition, somatostatin analogues are the treatment of choice for chronic disease control.

Regional Overview of Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market

It's generally agreed that the most lucrative market is in North America. Because of the rising prevalence of NETs in the United States, this continent has become the top target for investment and the introduction of new products. Due to the vast patient population in this region, the United States is in top place internationally in terms of the number of clinical trials being conducted for NETs, followed by the United Kingdom. The National Health Service reported in 2015 that roughly 8,000 persons in the United Kingdom are diagnosed with a carcinoid tumour each year, and it is anticipated that this figure will continue to rise throughout the course of the projected period.

Increasing incidence rate of cancer disease, an increasing rate of product approval will drive the market.

The market for treating neuroendocrine tumours is anticipated to rise because of the development of new medications.

The market can be divided into the following categories based on site: gastrointestinal, lung, brain, and pancreatic, as well as additional categories. As of right now, the part that represents the stomach has the largest proportion, followed by the segment that represents the lungs.

It is anticipated that the persistent efforts that pharmaceutical firms are making in order to create tailored medicine will increase demand.

The diagnostic instruments used in imaging, biopsy, serology, and other areas are taken into consideration while dividing up the market. The field of serology is broken down even further into subfields such as blood test, urine test, and molecular test, amongst others.

It's generally agreed that the most lucrative market is in North America. Because of the rising prevalence of NETs in the United States, this continent has become the top target for investment and the introduction of new products.



Competitors in Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market

There are numerous significant companies that are active in this market, including Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dauntless Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chiasma Inc., Aegis Therapeutics, Ispen, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Pfizer, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (Jubilant DraxImage), AbbV The company with the most active clinical studies is Novartis, followed by Ipsen and Pfizer.

Segmentation of Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market

By Site



Gastrointestinal

Lung

Brain

Pancreatic



By Diagnostic tools



Imaging

Biopsy

Serology



By region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

