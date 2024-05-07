Xi’S European Diplomacy: Testing The Waters Of EU Solidarity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping's journey through Europe arrives amidst escalating trade tensions and geopolitical rifts.









His itinerary, which includes stops in France, Serbia, and Hungary, is not just a diplomatic formality but a strategic maneuver.



It reveals the fractures within the European Union concerning issues like trade practices and relations with Russia.









In Serbia and Hungary, Xi will highlight China's investments, particularly those linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, reinforcing Beijing's influence in Central and Eastern Europe.



These visits underscore China's strategic partnerships in regions where the EU's influence is contested.







However, the leg of his tour in France tells a different story. There, Xi faces tougher conversations, especially about the war in Ukraine and ongoing trade imbalances.









French leaders have expressed concerns about the fairness of economic relations. They are spotlighting issues like subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles that could distort market competition.

















This trip comes at a time when EU-China relations have cooled significantly. They are marred by Beijing's perceived neutrality in the Ukraine conflict and various trade disputes.









EU-China Relations

The EU's increasing scrutiny of Chinese investments reflects broader concerns about Beijing's global economic practices.



Xi's agenda is clear: promote dialogue over confrontation and stress the mutual benefits of cooperation.



Yet, European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are prepared to assert their stance on key issues.



They are signaling a readiness to protect their economic interests and demanding clarity on China's geopolitical positioning.



Xi's visit is a litmus test for EU unity, showcasing how China might leverage its relationships with individual member states to influence the bloc's stance on critical global issues.



This strategic dance of diplomacy highlights the complex interplay between unity and sovereignty within the EU during a time of global uncertainty.

MENAFN07052024007421016031ID1108183085