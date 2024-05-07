Kuwait Takes Part In Pres. Putin Oath Taking Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Russia, Rashed Al-Adwani, representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, took part in Russian President's Vladimir Putin, inauguration ceremony for the fifth term.
The inauguration and oath-taking ceremony, held on Tuesday, took place in the Kremlin.
Kuwait's Embassy in the capital, Moscow, mentioned in a statement received by KUNA, that the ceremony was attended by high officials and foreign diplomats.
Ambassador Al-Adwani relayed the greetings and well wishes of His Highness the Amir to President Putin and wished the friendly nation of Russia everlasting progress and prosperity. (end)
