Iran, Azerbaijan to initiate key water project in coming days

(MENAFN) According to a local official in East Azarbaijan, Iran and Azerbaijan are on the verge of inaugurating a significant water project in the coming days. Yousef Ghanbarzadeh, the managing general of East Azarbaijan Regional Water Organization, revealed that the construction of the Qiz-Qalasi dam, the largest joint water project between Iran and Azerbaijan, has been successfully completed and is set to be officially inaugurated imminently.



Ghanbarzadeh highlighted that the completion of the project was made possible through the expertise and capabilities of domestic engineers. He expressed optimism about the project's potential to stimulate agricultural growth and boost tourism in the region.



In March, Iranian Minister of Energy Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Parviz Shahbazov convened to discuss plans for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in completing joint projects like the Qiz-Qalasi and Khoda Afarin dams. Mehrabian confirmed that the inauguration of the Qiz-Qalasi dam is imminent and will be commemorated with a ceremony attended by the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan.



With a storage capacity of 62 million cubic meters, the Qiz-Qalasi dam is poised to supply water to the irrigation and drainage networks of Khoda Afarin County in Iran's northwestern province of East Azarbaijan. Additionally, the dam's hydroelectric power station is anticipated to generate approximately 270 MWh of electricity annually.



The discussions between the energy ministers also underscored the importance of expediting tasks related to hydropower plants, recognizing the significance of completing these projects for the mutual benefit of both countries. During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on other energy cooperation initiatives on their agenda.



The visit of the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy to Tehran further emphasized the commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing collaborative projects in the energy sector.

