Russian Pres. Takes Oaths For Fifth Term

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 7 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin swore into office on Tuesday for a fifth presidential term in an inauguration ceremony held in Moscow's Grand Kremlin Palace.

The ceremony, attended by Russian government officials, members of parliament and foreign diplomats, marked the start of another six-year term in office for Putin, who won 87 percent of the vote during the presidential election held in March.

In a speech after taking the oath, Putin thanked the citizens of his country and Russian troops fighting for it, expressing that the interests and security of his people will be above all.

He went on to say that Russia does not refuse dialogue with Western countries and that "the choice is theirs," adding that they will determine the fate of Russia themselves "for the sake of today's and future generations." (end)

