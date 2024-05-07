It’S Always Fun And I Enjoy Batting With Shafali: Smriti Mandhana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) India opener Smriti Mandhana believes that having a good opening partnership with Shafali Verma is fun and it has improved their performance during the last two and half years as they now know how to complement each other.

It all began in 2019 when Mandhana and Verma were paired as openers in T20Is. With each match, they decoded the nuances of each other's game, learning to complement strengths and cover weaknesses. The result? A staggering 2079 runs in 66 T20Is--the most successful opening pair for Indian women in the shortest format.

Their partnership didn't stop there. In 2021, they ventured into the realm of ODI cricket as openers, and in just 19 games, have amassed 767 runs, with an average of 34.86 and are on course to become the country's most successful opening pair in this format as well.

In the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, Mandhana and Verma showcased their prowess once again, adding 118 runs in just four matches.

Reflecting on their journey, Mandhana expressed joy in their mutual growth and understanding.

"I am really happy and it's always fun to bat with Shafali. I think in the last two-and-a-half years we have got a better understanding of which bowlers she would target and which bowler I can and how do we go about batting together," Mandhana told T-Sports.

"I think in the last two-and-a-half years there is a better understanding in terms of knowing which role to play. Sometimes she also plays the second fiddle when I go and most of the time she goes and I try to give her strike," she said.

"I think that understanding has come and it's just going to grow, and we start to understand each other better we will be able to give a better platform for India to launch especially going into the World Cup and I really hope we both can again" she said.

Mandhana highlighted the importance of their partnership ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, emphasising their role in providing a solid platform for India's batting lineup.

"After a good WPL I really wanted to come here and all of us bonding together, so I am really, really happy with the way (things are going). I think the bowlers have bowled and the fielding has been a little up and down and the batting has been really good so really happy. We have come here with a plan for World Cup preparation," she said.

Beyond their on-field exploits, Mandhana acknowledged the significance of tournaments like the Women's Premier League (WPL) in nurturing talent and strengthening India's bench strength.

"I think it's a great competition, it's been two years and the kind of talent more than anything is something big for women's cricket in India plus we have been getting a lot of bench strength and a lot of talents out of WPL and there are almost five, six players ready for international cricket which is great and that is all we want. WPL is like a steppingstone before coming into international cricket," she added.

India women's team leads the five-match T2OI series against Bangladesh 4-0 and will play the fifth and final match on Thursday.