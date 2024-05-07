The Global Fintech Alliance Names Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Global Fintech Alliance (GFA) the world's most extensive FinTech ecosystem, has named its board of directors as one important step after the first meeting of some of their founding members in Madrid (Spain). This groundbreaking alliance brings together over 100 countries and four major regional networks, including the European Digital Finance Association (EDFA), the FinTech Alliance Iberoamerica (FIA), the Africa FinTech Network (AFN), and Digital ASEAN & Digital Philippines & IDEA. In the short term more regions will be included.



Its primary aim is to connect the global digital finance industry, facilitating the globalization of businesses within the sector and the Financial Inclusion. By fostering collaboration across continents, the GFA strives to support the digital finance industry's growth and innovation, making it a central hub for financial technology advancements globally. This global block of digital finance (fintech) business associations will be the counterpart for a wide diversity of stakeholders worldwide and the largest lab to test and implement validated policies, standards, and pathways of international cooperation.



The board of directors

Rodrigo Garcea de la Cruz ( has been appointed as the Chairman of the GFA. He is also a founding member of the Global FinTech Alliance, Fintech Iberoamerica Alliance, the European FinTech Alliance, the Spanish Fintech and InsurTech Association, and the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA). Additionally, he is founder of Finnovating, a B2B Matching Platform connecting 30,000 tech companies from 160 countries.



Amor Maclang ( will serve as the Board Member for Asia region in the GFA, representing Digital ASEAN, Digital Philippines, & IDEA. As a founding member of Digital Pilipinas and the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA), and as Founder and ChairFounder of Digital Pilipinas, she is a trailblazer in building digital ecosystems in ASEAN, committed to global digital connectivity.



Niklas Sandqvist ( has been appointed as the Board Member for European region in the GFA. With an extensive background in the European industry, Niklas serves as co-Secretary General of the European Digital Finance Association and is recognized as a serial co-founder of various industry communities like Fintech Norway, Nordic Initiative and EDFA. His influence extends further through his involvement in various industry roles in Brussels.



Roberto Vargas ( will serve as the Board Member for Americas region in the Global FinTech Alliance, representing the Fintech Iberoamerica Alliance. He currently holds the position of President of the Fintech Iberoamerica Alliance and the Fintech Association of Peru, while also serving as CEO at Betriax. He is one of the promoters of GFA.



Segun Aina ( will serve as the Board Member for Africa Region in the Global FinTech Alliance, representing Africa Fintech Network. In the fintech space, he currently holds the position of President of Africa Fintech Network, Chairman of Board of Trustees at Fintech Association of Nigeria, Chairman of Fintech Associates Ltd and Chairman of the Board at Opolo Global Innovation.



General Assembly in Dubai in May

Following the inaugural meeting in Madrid this past February, attended by some of the founding members, the first general assembly of the GFA will convene in Dubai. This opportune timing coincides with the recent establishment of a global partnership with the Dubai FinTech Summit, scheduled for May 6th and 7th. Founding members of the GFA will not only have the chance to expand their membership base but also to network with other global leaders. This presents a unique opportunity to forge collaborative agreements with those who share a holistic vision of the fintech sector and digital finance.





About the Founding Members

Africa Fintech Network (AFN): AFN serves as a unifying platform for Africa's fintech leaders, organizations, and stakeholders across over 40 countries, fostering innovation, advocacy, and coordinated regulatory interactions.



Digital ASEAN, Digital Philippines, & IDEA: Digital ASEAN and Digital Philippines champion technology as core advocacy tools, while IDEA unites industry leaders globally to shape a more connected and innovative digital landscape.



European Digital Finance Association (EDFA): EDFA advocates for innovative, affordable, and secure financial services across Europe, representing over 18 countries and thousands of members.



Ibero-American Fintech Alliance (FIA): Established in June 2017, FIA aims to advance fintech development globally, focusing on Latin America, the Caribbean and Spain, through initiatives promoting entrepreneurship, competitiveness, and financial inclusion across more than 18 countries.



By naming its board of directors and establishing strategic partnerships, the Global Fintech Alliance is poised to drive transformative change in the global digital finance landscape, fostering collaboration and innovation across borders



