Italiafintech Forms Strategic Partnership With The Dubai Fintech Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ItaliaFintech led by General Manager Camilla Cionini Visani, who is also the Italian Ambassador for the Dubai Fintech Summit, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Dubai Fintech Summit. This alliance aims to promote financial innovation by fostering synergies between the Italian and global fintech ecosystems. The partnership is an important step in driving technological progress and promoting financial empowerment through innovative solutions, promising new opportunities and developments for stakeholders in both regions and strengthening the Italian fintech ecosystem in the MENA region.
