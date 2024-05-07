Continental Ranked Among The Top 25 Companies In India By Linkedin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Technology Company Continental has been named among LinkedIn's top 25 leading companies in India to grow one's career in 2024. The list spotlights leading workplaces with more than 5,000 employees, and the data-backed ranking, according to LinkedIn, is based on eight crucial employee experience factors shaping career growth such as opportunities for professional advancement, skill enhancement, company stability, access to external opportunities, company affinity, gender diversity, employee educational backgrounds and footprint across India.

According to Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India, "At Continental, we have an unwavering commitment to create an environment that fosters learning, collaboration and innovation. Innovation is key in an industry like automotive where technology transformations are disrupting the status quo."

Ajay Kumar, Head of HR, Continental India, said, "It is an honour to be among LinkedIn's top 25 companies in India. This clearly underscores the progress we have made in enhancing our employee experience. This recognition also reaffirms our commitment to attract and retain the most talented people. We believe that this certification further confirms our employee feedback, as reflected through a high engagement ratio, high retention standards, healthy internal job movements, leadership commitment, and a good offer-to-join ratio. We will continue to institutionalize best people practices that will retain our position as an employer of choice, where people love to work."

Learning & Upskilling are key in a transforming industry

Technology transformation and consumer-preference disruptions are changing the course of the automotive industry, and how companies respond to change will be a determining factor of success.

Continental was one of the first automotive companies to set up an in-house university, the Software and Systems Academy, for upskilling and reskilling its workforce on the latest trends and technologies. Headquartered in Bangalore, this academy is the go-to learning platform for all technology related learning needs of the global software engineering community of Continental Automotive group. The academy develops learning solutions across formats like e-learning, classroom learning, microlearning, gamified learning etc. to cater to software skill development needs, including newer trends like AI, ML and Cybersecurity for Software Defined Vehicles.

Another unique learning intervention at Continental is We-Lead, focused on career advancement and acceleration for women in leadership roles in the organization. This signature program is a customized six-month course that is administered in a blended learning format, including coaching, hands-on learning, workshops, webinars and assessments. The USP of this program is the opportunity for participants to solve real-time business problem statements through a 'live business case study segment' - At the end of this segment, participants are expected to provide practical go-to-market solutions for their specific problem statement. This involves working closely with leadership, SMEs from India and other regions. Kicked off in 2019, this is one of Continental India's most coveted programs, and today 38% of program graduates have progressed to higher professional grades and 50% are mentoring other aspiring professionals.

Kumar further added, "According to us, talent management is the single most important defining factor of an organizationï¿1⁄2s success. It is about building a strong foundation on which people can grow and thrive".

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of 41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

The company has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India with about 10,000 employees across 12 locations, including six plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Center that supports Continental's global R&D activities.



