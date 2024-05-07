Egypt: Israeli Occupation Must Refrain From Brinksmanship Affecting Gaza's Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt called on the Israeli occupation to restrain its forces and refrain from the act of brinksmanship, pushing a dangerous situation to its limit, which would negatively affect Egypt's peace negotiations for Gaza.

This came in a statement by Egypt's Foreign Ministry, where Egypt condemned the Israeli occupation's military operation in Rafah City.

The escalation of the bombardment of Rafah endangers the lives of more than one million Palestinian civilians camping near the Rafah borders awaiting safe refuge behind the borders and the reception of humanitarian aid.

Egypt appealed to the international community to intervene and use diplomatic force to pressurize the Israeli occupation to cease their attacks. (end)

