Santa Catarina Reaches Record Agricultural Production Value In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Santa Catarina set a new record for agricultural production value (VPA), reaching R$64.3 billion ($12.6 billion), surpassing the previous year's record by 6.6%.



Livestock production made up 52.6% of this value, including dairy, pork, chicken, and cattle for slaughter.



The 44th edition of Epagri's annual Agriculture Synthesis report provides comprehensive data about Santa Catarina's agricultural sector.



According to Tabajara Marcondes, an analyst at Epagri/Cepa, the VPA includes 62 valuable agricultural products.









Pigs, chickens, dairy, and soybeans contributed 20.2%, 16.4%, 12.3%, and 10.9% respectively to agricultural revenues. Tobacco (5.6%) and corn (5.2%) were also notable contributors.













In 2023, Santa Catarin 's agribusiness exports reached USD 7.49 billion, the second-highest on record after 2022's USD 7.74 billion.



Agribusiness made up 64.7% of the state's total exports, with leading contributions from poultry, pork, wood, soy, and pulp products.



Santa Catarina also leads Brazil in applying for Pronaf credit for livestock.









For the 2023–24 season, Pronaf funding reached R$71.6 billion ($14.04 billion), marking a 34% increase over the previous season. Meanwhile, Pronamp funds rose 27% to R$364.22 billion ($71.42 billion).









State Secretary of Agriculture Valdir Colatto emphasized how this data guides government policies.



Epagri President Dirceu Leite highlighted the Agriculture Synthesis report, which has provided valuable data since 1976.



This year's edition introduces a new interactive digital format with enhanced navigation, offering insights into the sector's growth and its impact on Santa Catarina's economy.

