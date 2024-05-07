(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Uzbekistan's arid yet fertile lands, farmers face a mounting crisis. Salinity increasingly taints their soil, reducing wheat and cotton yields by up to 20%.



Diyor Juraev, a lead researcher at SARI, notes these conditions amidst a backdrop of declining cotton exports, with Bangladesh purchasing 80% less in recent years.



This agricultural challenge intersects with labor issues. Historic exploitation persists despite efforts to eliminate forced labor previously mandated by the government.



Today, reports indicate ongoing abuses, compounded by private sector pressures.



In regions like Nukus, these companies employ coercion, occasionally using violence to confiscate farmland.







Although the government has relaxed some controls, it still enforces strict cropping requirements, restricting farmer autonomy and exacerbating hardships.



Juraev and his team work to combat soil salinity by developing resistant crop strains and advocating sustainable practices like crop rotation.



However, they struggle with limited government support, which is crucial for translating research into practical farming solutions.



This gap manifests in poorly attended seminars meant for farmers but filled by officials instead.



These dual challenges-environmental degradation and unresolved labor issues-threaten Uzbekistan's agricultural base and economic stability.



The reduced cotton output affects not only local farmers but also international markets, influencing trade dynamics with countries like Bangladesh and Afghanistan.



Addressing these issues requires a unified approach that marries environmental strategies with social justice.



This approach must ensure that reforms genuinely benefit those who till the land, securing a sustainable future for Uzbek agriculture and its global stakeholders.

MENAFN07052024007421016031ID1108182471