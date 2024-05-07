(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In today's market insights, investors eagerly await the April Residential Rent Index and first-quarter earnings reports from key companies.



These data releases will significantly impact trading and highlight broader economic trends.



Companies scheduled to release earnings today include Engie Brasil , BRF, Carrefour Brasil, Embraer, Telefonica Brasil, Raia Drogasil, Prio, and GPA.



Analysts expect Telefonica Brasil, known for its Vivo brand, to report promising first-quarter results with higher profit margins, as it continues to expand its customer base.



Financial analysts offer projections for Telefonica Brasil's EBITDA and recurring net profit.



Bank of America forecasts EBITDA to increase 8.1% to R$5.34 billion and net profit to rise 23.7% to R$1.03 billion.







Itaú BBA similarly predicts EBITDA to grow 9.4% to R$5.41 billion, and recurring net profit to expand by 27% to R$1.06 billion.



All eyes now turn to the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting, where members will determine the country's base interest rate, currently at 13.75%.



While analysts anticipate a modest 0.25% reduction in the Selic rate, opinions differ on the long-term trajectory.



This decision will shape the economic outlook and influence financial market movements. In the U.S., Wall Street extended its recent rally after last week's employment data.

Tuesday's Morning Call: Rent Index and Earnings in Focus

The Dow Jones closed up 0.46% at 38,852.27 points, S&P 500 gained 1.03% to 5,180.74 points, and Nasdaq advanced 1.19% to 16,349.24 points.



Investor optimism centers on potential Federal Reserve rate cuts following a noticeable slowdown in U.S. employment growth.



Meanwhile, the Brazilian Ibovespa index dipped slightly by 0.03% to 128,465 points, while the U.S. dollar appreciated 0.07%, reaching R$5.0735.



Market participants remain cautiously optimistic, assessing emerging corporate earnings amid potential shifts in monetary policy.



The interplay between these variables will continue to shape trading decisions and investor sentiment moving forward.

MENAFN07052024007421016031ID1108182399