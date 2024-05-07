Today's comment analysis on behalf of Daniel Takieddine CEO MENA at BDSwiss

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) May 2024
Etihad Airways plans to raise $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) could strengthen its capacity to compete with regional and global rivals. The funds could be used to expand the company’s fleet, enhance its services, and explore new routes, boosting market share and profitability. The IPO could see strong demand from investors who have been attracted to local champions. The IPO could also help boost the local stock market which has been declining to reach levels last seen in 2022. Increased capital inflows could help improve sentiment among investors and could drive a rebound in the stock market as a whole.
