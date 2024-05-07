IHC Beats Year-on-Year Profit growth, Launches Huge AED 5 Billion Share buyback Program

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE - 6 May 2024: International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, announces a 87.6% growth for the first quarter of 2024 with AED 8.0 billion in Net Profit (vs. AED 4.3 billion in Q1 2023), showcasing significant growth and a steadfast commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

This growth was propelled by strong performances across IHC’s core sectors (Real Estate & Construction, Technology, Marine & Dredging, Food, and Services & Others), resulting in a 22.5% increase in Revenue to AED 19.3 billion, compared to AED 15.7 billion in Q1 2023.

The strategic consolidation of assets from Q Holding with Modon, ADNEC, Miza Investment, and other entities in February 2024 significantly boosted the real estate segment. Additionally, the marine and dredging sector saw continued positive momentum from NMDC, carrying forward the success from FY23.

IHC's robust performance in Q1 2024 led to a Profit after Tax margin of 41.6% and earnings per share of AED 2.17.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, says: "This quarter's record revenues underscore our ongoing resilience and strategic focus on growth through selective acquisitions that enhance operational synergies and solidify our standing as a global industry leader."

The Group took a significant step towards achieving its long-term growth and sustainability plans in Q1 2024 with the launch of the “next generation holding company”, 2PointZero. It aims to focus on key sectors including financial services, mineral and resource management, transformative technology & AI, as well as digital and cryptocurrency ecosystems.

"With the introduction of a new flagship entity, we are optimistic about the future as we continue to diversify our portfolio and penetrate new markets and regions, aiming to maximize our impact. Our dedication to sustainability and staying at the forefront of innovation and technology positions us well to navigate the challenges of a dynamic and evolving economic landscape," adds Shueb.

IHC Board Endorses Share Buyback Program



During the first quarter Board Meeting, the Group made a remarkable decision to approve a share buyback program totaling up to AED 5 billion. This initiative, slated for execution over a one-year timeframe, is designed to cancel the shares bought back in adherence to the trading regulations stipulated by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, subject to determinations by the Board of Directors.



The rationale behind this decision is driven by IHC’s robust financial standing, characterized by significant cash flow and a strong balance sheet. The Buyback Program will be carried out post general assembly meeting approval and requisite regulatory authorizations, including those from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The buyback program is intended to enhance shareholder value through increased earnings per share.



IHC Group Highlights:

• Acquired 87% equity interest in Two Point Zero Group LLC (“Two Point Zero”)

• Modon Holding PSC (formerly Q Holding PSC) combined with Modon Properties PJSC (“Modon”), Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (“ADNEC”), MIZA Investments LLC (“Miza”) and other real estate assets, for a consideration in the form of 9,491,481 thousand newly issued shares

• Delta Mining Ltd, a subsidiary of International Resources Holding, acquired a 51% equity interest in Mopani Copper Mines PLC for AED 2,277.0m

• IHC pioneers corporate governance by integrating Aiden’s AI insights as a Board Observer into its strategic decision-making process.







