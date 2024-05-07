Israeli Occupation Seizes Rafah Crossing, Killing 20 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation vehicles stormed Tuesday the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza Strip, occupying it and killing 20 Palestinians inside.

Wael Abu Mohsen, media director at the Rafah crossing, said in a press statement that the incursion halted passenger movement and the delivery of aid to Gaza.

Israeli occupation obliterated and incinerated infrastructure within the crossing, leading to the death of 20 Palestinians.

For the first time since 2005, the Israeli occupation took control of the Saladin Axis (Philadelphi Corridor).

The aftermath of this assault saw dozens of casualties flooding Kuwait Hospital in Rafah. (end)

