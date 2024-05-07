Benetti wins at World Superyacht Awards 2024 | New images of M/Y Oreos

(MENAFN- SCULATI and PARTNERS) The annual Boat International World Superyacht Awards, now in their 19th year, celebrate excellence at sea by showcasing the world’s finest superyachts. This year, the exclusive award ceremony was held in Venice, the city that brings the sea and beauty together like no other, making it the perfect setting for the yachting world’s most coveted awards.



The “Displacement Motor Yachts 499GT and below, 40m to 44.9m” category was won by M/Y Oreos in Benetti’s Oasis 40M family, with the jury motivating its decision by saying she is “a lovely boat with a well-conceived general arrangement and a very attractive profile”. M/Y Oreos turned the judges’ heads thanks to the possibilities that this boat presents for customisations and the focus on indoor-outdoor design.



Three years after her launch, the model is again a winner at the World Superyacht Awards and this second prize confirms that the revolutionary Oasis Deck® remains an appealing concept in the yachting world and continues to excite and surprise owners around the world.





