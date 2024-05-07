President Ilham Aliyev And Prime Minister Robert Fico Make Press Statements

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andRobert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, are makingpress statements, Azernews reports.
MENAFN07052024000195011045ID1108182257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.