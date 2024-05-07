'Those On Bail Are Batting For Muslim Reservation', PM Modi’S Fierce Counter To Lalu’S Quota Pitch

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for making a fresh quota pitch for Muslims, saying the INDI Alliance cannot see beyond 'appeasement'.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, PM Modi berated the INDI Alliance for Lalu Prasad's 'reservation must for Muslims' statement and said that those who were in jail till some time ago are now rallying behind religion-based reservation.

"One big leader of INDI Alliance, who was in jail for corruption and recently came out on bail due to health reasons, said today that Muslims should be given full reservation," PM Modi said, responding to Lalu Prasad's statement.

He also said that Lalu Prasad's statement has exposed the INDI Alliance.

"He (Lalu Prasad) said that full reservation should go to Muslims. It means whatever reservations SC/ST and OBC communities have, they want to take that away and give to the Muslims," PM Modi told the gathering.

He also said that the INDI Alliance is saying such things because they are relying on minorities for their vote bank.

Earlier in the day, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad told mediapersons, "People are voting for us. They (BJP) want to finish the Constitution and democracy. Reservation 'toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura' (Muslims must get full reservation)."