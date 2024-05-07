Delhi: Cops Nab Murder Accused After 12 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi May 7 (IANS) A 37-year-old man, evading arrest since 2012 in a murder case, was arrested from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh where he was hiding after changing his identity, a Delhi Police's Special Cell official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of UP's Bulandshahr district and he was also declared the 'Proclaimed Offender' by the court on July 30, 2012.

According to police, information was received regarding Mukesh Kumar a.k.a Babloo was hiding in the Aligarh area.

“On April 27, it was further learned that Mukesh is working at some Dhaba with pseudo name Babloo in the area of Kuldeep Vihar, Aligarh. A raid was conducted and the accused was arrested under 41.1(C) Cr. after following due procedure of law,” said a senior police official.

On interrogation, it was revealed that he along with his associates Vedprakash and one juvenile had committed the murder of one Netrapal in the Timarpur police station area in January 2012 by strangulation with rope in order to rob the truck and settle old enmity.

“Netrapal was working as a truck driver. Presently, the accused Vedprakash is facing trial before the court. Mukesh is the real uncle of co-accused Vedprakash. Soon after the murder, accused Mukesh, Vedprakash and the juvenile had absconded but later on Vedprakash and the minor were apprehended,” said the official.