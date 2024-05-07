FM Abdollahian: Iran Seeks Breakthrough With IAEA Over Nuclear File

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, 7 May (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian affirmed that cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must continue on the "right track," and Tehran should improve from this cooperation.

Abdollahian, during his meeting on Monday with the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said this cooperation was not affected by the "unstable and contradictory" behavior of the United States, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He considered Grossi's neutral and professional positions in this regards, in addition to his support for cooperation between Iran and the agency were "effective in restoring security and stability to the region".

On his part, Grossi affirmed the importance of cooperation between Tehran and the Agency stating that with this cooperation, it would prevent the efforts of other parties seeking to fuel conflicts and tension in the region.

He also, referred to his previous "successful" visit to Tehran and the agreement reached with Iran, expressing hopes that another successful agreement would be made again during his current visit.

Grossi emphasized the significance of exchanging views between Iran and the agency to reach an understanding and settle relevant issues.

He said, upon his arrival in Tehran, that he proposed to Iranian officials a set of practical measures to restore confidence-building processes and increase transparency. (end)

