Indian Prime Minister Casts His Vote

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Gujarat during the third phase of the Indian elections.

Mr. Modi urged Indian citizens to participate extensively in the voting process.

Modi is running for an unprecedented third consecutive term, leading his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against a coalition of over two dozen opposition parties. Polls indicate he is likely to secure a comfortable majority.

“I urge all citizens to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy... To all those working in the heat, I urge you to take care of your health and drink adequate water,” he stated while voting in his home state of Gujrat state, as reported by Reuters.

The third phase of the Indian elections is currently underway and will continue through seven phases. Vote counting will begin on June 4th.

India's general elections are spread over seven phases to accommodate its vast electorate, determining the Lok Sabha's makeup and the Prime Minister. This staggered approach helps manage voting across varied regions and demographics efficiently.

In this election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks a third term, facing a strong coalition of opposition parties. Early polls favor the BJP, but the opposition is rallying together, aiming to shift voter sentiment.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram