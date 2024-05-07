Itaú Unibanco’S Impressive Q1 Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's bustling economic landscape, Itaú Unibanco stands tall, marking a stellar start to 2024.
As the country's and LatAm's largest bank, Itau posted a net profit of R$ 9.77 billion ($1.92 billion) for the first quarter.
This amount signifies a robust 15.8% increase year-over-year and a 3.9% rise from the previous quarter.
This financial milestone not only met but also slightly exceeded expectations. Analysts had predicted profits around R$ 9.734 billion ($1.91 billion).
The results underscore Itaú's skil in navigating the complex world of finance, boosted by strategic enhancements in its services and an expansion in the insurance sector.
A key profitability measure, the return on equity (ROE), stood at an impressive 21.9%. This was up from 21.2% just the quarter before, indicating steady growth.
This uptick demonstrates Itaú's efficient equity use, showing a 1.2 percentage point annual increase in this key financial metric.
These achievements were driven by a substantial increase in the financial margin with clients, thanks in large part to the expansion of its credit portfolio.
The portfolio now stands at a hefty R$ 1.18 trillion ($231.37 billion), marking a 2.8% growth.
This expansion, along with improved margins on liabilities, has propelled the bank's momentum forward.
Furthermore, the long-term non-performance rate, a crucial financial health indicator, showed improvement.
Delinquencies over 90 days dropped to 2.7%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points year-over-year and 0.1 points from the last quarter.
Alexsandro Broedel, CFO of Itaú, emphasized the bank's strategic accomplishments.
"Our financial margin with clients grew by 7.4% over the past year, reaching an efficiency ratio of 39.6%-the best ever," he remarked.
This performance showcases Itaú's resilience and strategic acumen in a competitive financial environment.
