(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The "Brazil 100 2024" report reveals the 100 most valuable Brazilian brands, with a combined worth of $77.2 billion (R$ 392.1 billion).



This marks a 4% increase over 2023, showcasing the growth and stability of Brazil's business landscape.



Itaú continues its reign as the most valuable brand for the eighth consecutive year, despite its 4.4% drop to $8.33 billion (R$ 42.6 billion).



This decline hints at weaker brand strength, as customer recommendations have waned.



Four leading banks dominate the top spots: Banco do Brasil in second, Bradesco third, and Caixa sixth.



Together with Itaú, these institutions anchor a financial sector that holds significant market power in Brazil.



Petrobras, the oil and gas giant, claims fourth place, while mining behemoth Vale secures fifth.







Meanwhile, Localiza , a rental car company, jumped from 16th to 7th, almost doubling its brand value and becoming the fastest-growing brand.



This surge reflects Brazil's shifting consumer habits and an increased demand for travel.



Natura remains the strongest brand by scoring 89 out of 100 in the Brand Strength Index.



The company maintains strong customer loyalty, reflecting its significant influence in the beauty industry.



Sustainability rankings highlight Itaú, Banco do Brasil, and Bradesco as leaders in perceived sustainable value.



The values are $573 million (R$ 2.9 billion), $396 million (R$ 2 billion), and $328 million (R$ 1.62 billion) respectively.



Consumers perceive these banks as prioritizing sustainability.



Eduardo Chaves, managing director of Brand Finance Brazil, emphasized the importance of economic and fiscal policy to Brazil's long-term success.



This report shows Brazilian brands' resilience, with ongoing challenges and opportunities in growth, sustainability, and strategic shifts.

2024 Rankings Highlight Brazil's Most Valuable Brands





Itaú: $8.33 billion (-4%)Banco do Brasil: $5.45 billion (11%)Bradesco: $5.01 billion (-2%)Petrobras: $3.40 billion (-13%)Vale: $3.00 billion (38%)Caixa: $2.86 billion (-7%)Localiza: $2.30 billion (90%)Brahma: $1.96 billion (20%)Natura: $1.95 billion (-2%)Skol (AB InBev): $1.90 billion (7%)Sadia: $1.80 billion (16%)Vivo: $1.70 billion (18%)Rede D'or São Luiz: $1.37 billion (54%)Nubank: $1.35 billion (30%)Marfrig: $1.35 billion (11%)Latam Airlines: $1.22 billion (10%)Assaí Atacadista: $1.20 billion (-13%)Raizen: $1.09 billion (-24%)Magalu: $994 million (0%)Antarctica: $992 million (-4%)Suzano: $920 million (34%)Ipiranga: $918 million (30%)Embraer: $864 million (6%)Braskem: $827 million (6%)Atacadão: $820 million (-39%)Unidas: $766 million (22%)Sabesp: $751 million (27%)Klabin: $693 million (-4%)Movida: $682 million (-9%)Pagseguro Digital: $630 million (27%)Renner: $615 million (-4%)Camil: $574 millionVotorantim: $569 million (10%)Globo: $558 million (5%)Vibra: $553 million (-16%)XP Inc: $544 million (-3%)BNDES: $543 million (13%)Gerdau: $536 million (26%)Porto: $500 million (16%)Itambé: $444 million (-21%)SmartFit: $432 million (-7%)Minerva: $426 million (54%)Stone: $416 millionPerdigão: $390 million (18%)Neoenergia: $388 million (-8%)Hapvida Participações e Investimentos: $377 million (-2%)B3: $358 million (6%)Sul América: $357 million (8%)Ypióca: $354 million (14%)Banco Pan: $342 millionThis list represents brand valuations in US dollars and percentage changes compared to the previous year.