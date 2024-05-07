(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Arsenal is actively exploring various options for securing a transfer for Gabriel Jesus ahead of the 2024/2025 season.



Signed for €52 million in 2022, the forward has seen fewer playing opportunities recently.



Consequently, Arsenal seeks to recover some of the initial investment by moving him in the upcoming European transfer window.



This decision could financially benefit his former club, Palmeiras , as they are entitled to 3% of the transfer fee under FIFA's solidarity mechanism.



Gabriel Jesus, currently 27 years old, holds a market value of €70 million.



In the past season, he participated in 33 games, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.







The previous season yielded similar results, with 11 goals and seven assists in 33 matches. However, persistent injuries have limited his impact at Arsenal.



In the current season, injuries caused him to miss 13 matches, and he was absent from 16 fixtures in the previous campaign.



Despite these setbacks, Arsenal remains optimistic about finding a suitable transfer destination, given Jesus's established reputation in English and European football.



They believe this move will allow them to recover much of their initial investment.

Arsenal Seeks New Club for Gabriel Jesus, Potentially Benefiting Palmeiras

Meanwhile, Palmeiras stands to gain financially if Jesus leaves the English Premier League.



The FIFA solidarity mechanism grants training clubs a small percentage of transfer fees. However, this only applies to international transfers.



Should Arsenal sell Jesus to another English club, Palmeiras would not receive their share of the transfer fee.



This potential transfer could impact both clubs in different ways, providing Arsenal with additional funds and offering Palmeiras a much-needed financial boost.



The football world is now watching closely to see where Gabriel Jesus will find himself next season.

